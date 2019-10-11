Huzaifa, Kim in World Junior Tennis final

ISLAMABAD: Local hope Huzaifa Abdul Rehman has made another SNGPL ITF World Junior Tennis Ranking final with a straight set win over compatriot Shoaib Khan at the PTF/Dilawar Abbas Tennis Complex Thursday.

The 17-years old Huzaifa, who in February ended up Pakistan’s barren run in the international junior circuit titles, beat Shoaib 6-3, 6-3 to set up final date against Korean Dong Hwan Kim who showed no mercy in beating his country boy Min-Joon Kim (Kor) 6-3, 6-1. Both will be seen in action in final to be played Saturday.

In girls final top seed Turkey’s Aysegul Mert and second seed Russian Arina Valitova making to the final.Aysegul Mert (TUR) struggled hard to win her match against talented Soo Ha Jang (Korea). Both players exhibit excellent tennis right from the beginning. A beautiful combination of cross-court and down the line shots were witnessed during the match.

Ayeshgul won the first set at 7-5 breaking the 11th game of Soo Ha Jang. In the second set she was seen in superb form and did not allow her opponent to settle down throughout with her powerful forehand and backhand drives. She won the second set without conceding a single game.

In the second semi-final, Arina Valitova (Russia) stunned highly ranked Ji-Woo Choi (Korea) in a straight set match by playing powerful forehand cross court and down line drives. In the first set Arina build up winning lead 4-0 by breaking 2nd and fourth game of Choi.

In the second set Arina showed her supremacy of powerful ground strokes and did not allow her opponent to settle down and won the second set at 6-1 by breaking 4th and 6th game of Choi.

President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan, SEVP, SVP and other PTF officials and large number of tennis fans witnessed the semifinals.

Results: Boys singles semifinals: Dong Hwan Kim (Kor) bt Min-Joon KIM (Kor) 6-3, 6-1; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) bt Shoaib Khan (Pak) 6-3, 6-3 Girls singles semifinals: Aysegul Mert (Tur) bt Soo Ha Jang (Kor) 7-5, 6-0; Valitova Arina (Rus) bt Ji-Woo Choi (Kor) 6-4, 6-1

Boys doubles semifinals: Soaib Khan (Pak)/Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) bt Muhammad Nauman Aftab (Pak)/Erikin Tootoonchi Mobhadam (Iri) 6-2, 6-1: Dong Hwan Kim (Kor)/Min-Joon Kim (Kor) bt Emanuel Knese (Ger)/Kavisha Ratnayake (SRI) 6-3, 6-2

Girls doubles semifinals: Aysegul Mert (Tur)/Arina Valitova (Rus) bt Ji Woo Choi (Kor)/Soo Ha Jang (Kor) 1-6, 6-4, 10-7; Mahta Khanlool (Iri)/Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) bt Aliya Abbas (MDA)/Clemence Thouard (Fra) 6-1, 6-4.