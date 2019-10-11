NAB recovered Rs71 bn in last 22 months from corrupt elements

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday released its report of performance and stated that it had recovered Rs71 billion in last 22 months directly or indirectly from corrupt elements.

Similarly NAB Sukkur has recovered Rs10.656 billion, NAB Lahore Rs31.231 billion, NAB Balochistan Rs0.949 billion, NAB Karachi Rs10.861 billion, NAB Rawalpindi Rs14.653 billion, NAB Multan Rs2.5 billion, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rs0.5 billion and NAB Gilgit-Baltistan has recovered 0.014 billion from corrupt elements in last 22 months and deposited into the national exchequer.

From out of 179 mega corruption cases registered in last 22 months, the bureau has filed 105 references, 15 cases were at inquiry and 18 were currently at investigation stage while 41 cases have been disposed of. Less magnitude corruption cases were referred to anti-corruption department for investigations.

The NAB had recovered Rs342 billion since its inception and it has 70 percent conviction ratio which is best as compared to other anti-corruption organisation in Pakistan.

As many as 1219 references involving Rs900 billion corruption are under trial in various accountability courts. NAB had received 43,000 applications in Mudarba/Musharka cases, arrested 44 persons, recovered Rs616 million, 6000 Kanal land, 10 houses and 10 precious vehicles from their possession. NAB has filed 32 references so that the looted money could be recovered and returned to affected people.

The NAB has filed reference against Mufti Ehsan in Mudarba case and the accountability court convicted Mufti Ehsan and awarded 10 year imprisonment and 9 billion fine in Mudarba case while the nine co accused of Mufti Ehsan were awarded Rs1 billion fine. Due to effective prosecution of NAB recovered Rs10 billion in Mudarba case and returned to affected people.

According to NAB, Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has devised effective anti-corruption strategy immediately after taking the responsibilities of the Bureau, which was being acknowledged as the most effective strategy against corruption.

NAB chairman has introduced various reforms in the Bureau. He devised zero tolerance policy against the menace of corruption and managed Justice Javed has successfully transformedNAB as a vibrant institute, providing employees an excellent environment.

According to NAB, the recruitment of new investigative officers and prosecutors have made it a model institute. The NAB claimed that the investigation has improved significantly due to training of new investigation officers in Police College, Sihala.

The NAB has also introduced grading system for evaluating the performance of its officers. A comprehensive monitoring and evaluation system has been put in place for timely disposal of complaints.

Ten month-time frame has been prescribed right from registering complaints to filing a reference in the respected accountability courts as per law. Justice Javed Iqbal held several meetings with bureaucracy in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore and also addressed them.

The bureaucrats appreciated the performance of NAB. They rejected the propaganda that bureaucracy is worried due to fear of NAB. Justice Javed Iqbal has proved with the help of figures that cases against bureaucracy are very few as per law.

The NAB has established special desks in NAB headquarters and regional bureaus to resolve the problems of businessmen related to NAB. Chairman NAB has ordered sending income tax, sales tax related cases against businessmen to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for further action.