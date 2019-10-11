Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University salutes teachers

The Faculty of Computer Science and Information Technology at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari held an event in connection with World Teachers’ Day that is observed worldwide on October 5. A large number of teachers, students and non-teaching staff of the varsity attended the function.

Students paid tribute to their teachers at the event and acknowledged their role in achieving the varsity’s vision. Prof Dr Akhtar Baloch, the varsity’s vice chancellor, gave the welcome address and highlighted the importance of teachers in transforming societies and creating an impact on their students by setting examples for them.

Residents of Lyari are very good hosts and they respect teachers, he said. “The university has performed a positive role in developing and making the Lyari area peaceful, and the credit for it goes to the teachers,” he said.

Dr Mazhar Ali Dootio, the incharge of the computer science and information technology faculty, said the entire world has been marking World Teachers’ Day with great zeal since it was first observed in 1994 to appreciate the efforts of teachers in shaping societies. “Teachers not only teach curriculum to students but also they build their character. Therefore, the glory of the teachers cannot be fully expressed in short time,” he said. Other speakers said teaching was a sacred profession and teachers all over the world were respected and honoured for their role and contribution to society.