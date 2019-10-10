CJP directs high courts to establish GBV courts by Nov 4

ISLAMABAD: All the high courts were directed on Wednesday to ensure establishment of the Gender Based Violence Courts (GBV) till the 4th of November, 2019.

Upon the directions of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Chairman National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC), the Secretary conveyed to all the high courts that the GBV cases may be sent to those judicial officers who have been imparted training in respect of Gender Based Violence cases at the Punjab Judicial Academy, Lahore, with the collaboration of the Asian Development Bank.

The NJPMC, in its meetings held on the 29th of April, 2019 and the 24th of June, 2019, deliberated upon the proposal for establishment of the special courts for Gender Based Violence cases against Women and children across the country. Accordingly, the NJPMC, in its meeting dated June 24, 2019, decided that the high courts will nominate a judge of the high court as focal person for GBV courts.

It was further decided that the high courts will nominate a District and Sessions Judge/Addl. District and Sessions Judge and magistrates (if so desired) from each district for training in phases, in the Punjab Judicial Academy and after the training the GBV cases would be sent to the trained judicial officers.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman, NJPMC has aimed to ensure expeditious and inexpensive justice to every citizen under mandate of the Constitution of Pakistan, indiscriminately, specially to the vulnerable classes of the society i.e. women and children.

According to a press release issued here by Secretary NJPMC, the environment of the GBV courts would be friendly towards the women and children, established in safe and secure premises and equipped in such a manner that the women and children coming to these courts would feel comfortable.

Moreover, there would be relaxed siting area and if possible a playing area for the children. Therefore, in order to address the grievances of the vulnerable classes, especially women and children, the Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman, NJPMC, has indeed initiated the noble step of recognising and addressing the problems faced by the women and children in the courts with the ultimate goal of provision of speedy and expeditious justice to all the section of the society.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman, NJPMC, directed the implementation of the aforementioned directions of the NJPMC in letter and spirit for efficient administration of justice and in the national interest.