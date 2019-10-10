‘Tell the truth for a change,’ Jimmy Carter to Trump

WASHINGTON: US former president jimmy carter has weighed in on the House's impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, saying Trump should "tell the truth ... for a change" and not "stonewall" Congress, international media reported.

"My advice to him would be to tell the truth, I think, for a change and also to cut back on his Twitter feeds and give the House of Representatives and also the Senate, and I say the general public, the evidence that we need to form a case either for or against him," Carter told a media outlet.

The oldest living former US president, who made his comments while speaking with Mitchell about his volunteer work, also had sharp criticism for the White House and State Department after the administration blocked US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland's scheduled deposition before Congress.

Carter, a Democrat, called the move "a departure from custom" and said the White House was "trying to stonewall" Congress.

"I think that is a departure from custom and departure from what the American people expect, and I think that is one of the main things that Americans are now considering, is the fact that the White House is trying to stonewall and not provide adequate information on which to base a good case to be made either for or against President Trump," he said.