JTI Junior Tennis begins today

LAHORE: The Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) in its future initiative is holding JTI Junior Tennis Championship 2019 from October 10 to 12 here at its academy courts at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore

Rashid Malik, secretary PLTA, informed that upcoming and budding players of the city will be in action to earn top honour and win medals in the Boys/Girls U–10, Boys U–8, Girls U–8 Boys U–6 and Girls U–6 categories.

Former Pakistan No. 1 Rashid Malik informed that the season has started and PLTA has worked very hard to make this game popular all over Punjab at nursery level.

Malik who is Tournament Director said that certificates will be awarded to all participants whereas medals will be given to position winning players. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh will be the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony on October 12. President PLTA Dr. Raheel Siddiqui, Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao, senior vice president Afzal Sharif will be present at this occasion.