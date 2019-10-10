KP govt circulates new list: Swabi has highest number of most wanted terrorists

PESHAWAR: Swabi has the highest number of most wanted terrorists as per the new list of the dread terrorists recently issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The list also mentioned the head money the most wanted terrorists are carrying. Saidul Akbar and Faiz Mohammad from Swabi along with Sajjad alias Dr Talha and Said Ali Shah from Dir, Akhtar Mohammad from Bannu and Mohammad Ilyas from Dera Ismail Khan each carry Rs5 million head money.

Most of the terrorists mentioned in the new list were involved in bomb blasts, attacks on police, security forces and police as well as target killings in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Some of them are wanted by the police in up to 19 cases of terrorist attacks.

“The government has fixed head money on all these most wanted terrorists. Anyone having information about these people should inform the police. Their names will be kept secret,” stated the statement of the Home Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It added the cops and officials of other departments who helped in the arrest these wanted men would also get their due share from the head money.

The government has also made it clear that anyone having any complaints about the head money after the arrest of the wanted terrorist can approach a senior official or lodge his complaint directly on the phone number 091 9210394 and 9210345.

According to the list, 22 wanted terrorists belong to Peshawar, 16 from Mardan, 12 from Charsadda, 28 from Swabi, nine each from Haripur, Shangla and Dera Ismail Khan, seven each from Nowshera, Swat, Buner, Dir Upper and Dir Lower, one each from Chitral, Battagram, Mansehra and Torghar, four from Hangu, five from Karak, 20 from Bannu and 14 from Lakki Marwat.

The amount of head money ranges from Rs 500,000 to Rs 5 million. The government had issued similar lists and published it in local and national dailies in the past.

A number of those carrying head money were later arrested by the police and other forces.

The head money in all the cases was paid secretly without disclosing the names of officials and public who helped in the arrest of the wanted persons.