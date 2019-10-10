Minister says tourism integrated zones being set up in KP

PESHAWAR: Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan has said that new tourism integrated zones are being established to promote tourism and make it a revenue-generating sector to improve the socioeconomic condition of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Over 20 new tourist spots have been identified in the province so far, which will be converted into tourism integrated zones,” Atif Khan said during his visit to the Pakistan Travel Mart 2019 in Karachi, said a press release.

Earlier, the senior minister, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs, inaugurated the second-day activities at the Pakistan Travel Mart 2019.

Tourism Department Additional Secretary Babar Khan, Chief Executive Officer Landmark Communication Ali Hamdani, Chief Operating Officer Hashoo Group Haseeb Gardezi and others were present on the occasion.

Atif Khan said that the tourism zones would be extended to the newly merged tribal districts to create a healthy atmosphere after decades of insurgency and generate livelihood opportunities. “All facilities, including international standard hotels, green belts, sports grounds, jeep tracks would be made available in the tourism zones,” he said, adding that adventure and religious tourism activities were launched and cultural and sports events were held in breadth and length of the province that lured a great number of foreign tourists.

He said the private sector was being encouraged to join hands with the government to introduce Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a tourism brand to the world to attract more tourists and visitors to the province. Tourism is a key driver for socioeconomic progress if developed along modern lines, he added. Atif said that the KP was blessed with abundant natural resources, which makes the province a preferred destination for both the domestic and international tourists. Besides Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are also participating in the event.

It has set up a pavilion named as ‘KP Pavilion’ where cultural and traditional items, handicrafts, Kalash culture and costumes, documentaries, brochures, pamphlets and posters on heritage and history, tourist and scenic spots are being displayed. Sindh Minister for Tourism and Culture, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, inaugurated the Pakistan Travel Mart 2018. He also visited the KP Pavilion and stalls and appreciated the organizers’ skill and professionalism.

The visitors enjoyed traditional and folk music, cultural items, traditional cuisines and a lot more at the KP Pavilion.