Video making techniques among youths stressed

Islamabad :Providing youths with the opportunity to learn basic video making techniques to document the story of the ‘others’ in their respective communities will enable them to understand each other’s practice.

This was crux of the speeches delivered at an awards distribution ceremony organised by Individualland (IL) Pakistan for appreciating the performance of the best performing youth.

The speakers said during the initiative, youth were provided with the opportunity to learn basic video making techniques to document the story of the ‘others’ in their respective communities to help them understand each other’s practices or backgrounds including norms, beliefs, and values.

The IL Pakistan has been working on an initiative aimed at promoting and celebrating diversity in selected union councils of Karachi. After capacity-building workshops, the participants were asked to document the stories of others in their respective communities.

A total of 125 videos were developed by participants. They will be screened in each targeted union councils at outdoor as well as indoor locations to sensitise the public at large.