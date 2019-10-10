tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore Police (Civil Lines Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 34 criminals and recovered three pistols, bullets, more than 01kg heroin and 420-grm charas. Seven proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested alongwith four court offenders.
Lahore Police (Civil Lines Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 34 criminals and recovered three pistols, bullets, more than 01kg heroin and 420-grm charas. Seven proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested alongwith four court offenders.