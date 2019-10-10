close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

Country's economy to become stable soon: Shujaat

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

LAHORE :Pakistan Muslim League-Q president and former PM Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday said the country would soon become economically stable and strong.

He stated this while talking to the provincial ministers who called on him. Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmudul Rashid, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Col (r) Malik Anwar called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q president and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and inquired after the health of Chaudhry Shujaat.

Ch Shafay Hussain was also present. During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding prevailing political situation in the country. Shujaat Hussain said the PTI, PML-Q and other ally parties were working for stability of the country and the country would soon become economically stable and strong.

