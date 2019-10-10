Rehabilitation of mentally-ill patients govt’s priority: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the PTI has emerged as the most popular party under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The CM said this in a meeting whit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Amir Mehmood Kiani here on Wednesday. During the meeting, party affairs and public welfare schemes came under discussion.

He said party workers were most precious asset and they would be given due status and their problems would be resolved on priority. He said the doors of CM office were always open for the workers.

The CM said the government would go to every extent to give relief to people, adding that provincial ministers had been directed to conduct field visits to overcome price hike. He said he was personally monitoring public relief activities. The chief minister said that projects worth billions of rupees had been started for Rawalpindi and money had not been wasted on exhibitory projects.

He regretted that the government resources were mercilessly wasted on show-off projects in the past and these schemes gave no benefit to the people. Sincere efforts were being made day and night to overcome challenges, he added.

Meanwhile, the CM said healthy life is interlinked with mental health and added that poverty, joblessness and economic problems have increased the number of mental health patients. In his message on World Mental Health Day, the CM said that unnecessary and excessive use of computers and cellphones was also causing mental disorder.

He said that rehabilitation of mental health patients was a government’s priority and these people were being provided best healthcare facilities. He said that the tendency of mental diseases has increased due to a lifestyle contrary to nature.

Mental health could be maintained by living a balanced life and physical exercises, recreational activities and conducive atmosphere were essential for mental health, he said. He said the purpose of celebrating the day was to educate the people about different precautionary measures and safety from mental diseases.

"Today, we should make a commitment to continue efforts for the treatment and rehabilitation of mental health patients," he concluded. The CM Wednesday visited the head regulator of Upper Jhelum Canal in Bhong area of Mirpur, Azad Kashmir and inaugurated the release of water by opening the gateway after the completion of restoration work of Upper Jhelum Canal. According to handout issued here he inspected the release of water and visited the canal which was affected by the recent earthquake. On the occasion, the chief minister said that provision of water to eight districts from Upper Jhelum Canal had been started for irrigation purposes which would irrigate 18 lakh acres of land. He distributed cash prizes and certificates to the officials of the irrigation department for working day and night for the restoration of Upper Jhelum Canal.

The chief minister said that he was the first one to visit Azad Kashmir after the earthquake and had inspected the canal which was affected by the earthquake. He directed the Irrigation department to work on an emergent basis for immediate rehabilitation of Upper Jhelum Canal. He said the machinery division of Irrigation department and field management team of Upper Jhelum started their work immediately and latest machinery was utilized for the restoration of canal.

Usman Buzdar expressed the satisfaction that irrigation department teams have restored the release of water in the canal with their untiring efforts spanning over two weeks. The chief minister was briefed that one bridge was totally destroyed while five other bridges were partially damaged. Similarly, two siphons were also badly affected by the earthquake. Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari, Secretary Irrigation and high officials were present on the occasion.