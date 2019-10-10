close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
Sindh contingent to leave for Peshawar on Oct 24 for National Games

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

KARACHI: A 415-member contingent of Sindh will leave for Peshawar on October 24 to feature in the 33rd National Games slated to be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from October 26 to November 1.

"Yes, we have made reservations and the contingent will leave on October 24 via Rehman Baba Express. We will reach there on October 25," Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput told 'The News'.

He said that the contingent has been finalised. He added that he expected good results from his players.

