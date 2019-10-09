Special desk set up to resolve issues of overseas Pakistanis

Islamabad :The government, as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has set up Citizen Facilitation Centre in the federal capital for citizens and special counter to overseas Pakistanis to offer them one-stop solution of their problems including vehicle verification, provision of driving licenses and a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) lodged in any police station.

“Four more citizen facilitation centres will be established in the capital city to ensure speedy redressal of public issues through one window solution,” Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the special desk for overseas Pakistanis at Police Facilitation Centre, Islamabad F-6, the minister lauded the efforts of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police for setting up the centre on modern lines.

“Materialisation of such initiatives depict that we are moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been strong proponent of public welfare,” he remarked. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari said the special desk for expats was set up in the facilitation centre to ensure swift resolution of the overseas Pakistanis’ issues.

He said the officials of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation had been deputed over the special desk to establish a strong connectivity among the departments concerned for resolving expats’ complaints on fast-track.

The move was the part of efforts made by the government to facilitate the expatriates, besides encouraging their investments in real estate sector of the country, he added.

In response to high number of land grabbing complaints lodged by Pakistani expatriates on Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) and Call SarZameen App, he said the ministry had planned to set up the facility in police stations of ever city after its complete success in Islamabad.

Zulfikar Bukhari said the ministry had drafted the rules for setting up fast-track courts in Islamabad that would help resolve the property disputes of the overseas Pakistanis within months.

Earlier, briefing Inspector General Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar said that PWD had prepared the facilitation centres building in shortest period of eleven months only.