Wed Oct 09, 2019
Newsdesk
October 9, 2019

Two youths killed by Indian troops in held Kashmir

Top Story

Newsdesk
October 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism killed two Kashmiri youths in Pulwama district in Indian occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

The troops killed the youths during a cordon and search operation in Awantipora area of the district.Violent military operations have been going on in Ganderbal, Bandipore, Kupwara, Baramulla, Srinagar, Islamabad, Kulgam, Shopian, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and other areas of the disputed territory for the past 12 days.

