Huzaifa storms into junior tennis quarters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s main hope Huzaifa Abdul Rehman checked into the quarter-finals of the boys’ singles event of ITF Pakistan World Junior Ranking Tennis Championships under way here at S. Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex.

Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) outplayed Aryan Giri (NEP) 6-1, 6-0.

Following Tuesday matches, top seed Daniel Wenn (GBR), third seed Min-Joon KIM (KOR), sixth seed Shoaib Khan (PAK), Dong Hwan (KOR), Yu-Shun Lai (TPE), Chen-Yu Lu (TPE) and Gunuk Kang (KOR) also advanced into last eight. A formal opening ceremony was held on Tuesday where Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, Chairman SNGPL BOD, Patron Pakistan Tennis Federation was chief guest.

Other distinguish guests, Salim Saifullah Khan President PTF, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, President Islamabad Tennis Association, Khawar Hayat Khan SEVP, Col. Gul Rehman Secretary, PTF, Muhammad Ashraf Nadeem General Secretary SNGPL Sports Cell, were also attended the functions.

Results: Boys’ singles (second round): Daniel Webb (GBR) bt Fayzullaev Ibrokhim (UZB) 6-2, 6-2; Dong Hwan Kim (KOR) bt Yahya Luni (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Min-Joon KIM (KOR) bt Ratnayake Kavisha (SRI) 6-3, 7-6(5); Yu-Shun Lai (TPE) bt Hamid Israr Gul (PAK) 6-0, 6-1; Shoaib Khan (PAK) bt Shamsutdinov Oybekimirzo (UZB) 6-2, 6-0; Chen-Yu Lu (TPE) bt Knese Luca Emanuel (GER) 7-5, 3-6, 6-4; Gunuk Kang (KOR) bt Ahmed Kamil (PAK) 6-1, 6-2; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (PAK) bt Aryan Giri (NEP) 6-1, 6-0.

Girls’ singles (second round): Aysegul Mert (TUR) bt Sazanova Asima (KAZ) 6-0, 6-1; Khanloo Mahta (IRI bt Mahin Qureshi (PAK) 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(5); Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) bt Sadia Alima Qazi (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Soo Ha Jang (KOR) bt Idress ARiba Imran (HKG) 6-0, 6-0; Thouard Clemence (FRA) bt Cheraghi Dorsa (IRI) 6-3, 7-5; Ji-Woo Choi (KOR) bt Shimza Durab (PAK) 6-1, 6-0; Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) bt Aliya Abbas (MDA) 6-2, 6-2; Valitova Arina (RUS) bt Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Boys’ doubles (first round): Yu-Shun Lai (TPE) & Chen Yu Lu (TPE) bt M. Huzaifa Khan (PAK) & M. Talha Khan (PAK) 6-1, 6-3; Zalan Khan (PAK) & Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) bt Aryan Giri (NEP) & Hamid Israr Gul (PAK) 4-6, 6-0, 10-8; Osama Khan (PAK) & Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) bt Gunuk Kang (KOR) & Curtis Hong Tseng Tan (HKG) 6-1, 6-2; Muhammad Hadin (PAK) & Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) bt Luca Emanuel Knese (GER) & KJavisha Ratnayake (SRI) 6-2, 6-3.