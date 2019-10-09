Man gets life-term for killing five relatives

HARIPUR: The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for five times for murdering five of the family members of his wife about nine-year back in Khalabat Township.

According to prosecution record, Tahir Gul, son of Gul Rehman of Khalabat Township, entered the house of his in-laws in sector No-4 Khalabat Township and opened fire on the inmates. Tahir's father-in-law Doran Khan, mother-in-law Almas Bibi, their two sons Saqib Khan, Sajid Khan and Doran's daughter Shazia Bibi were killed in the firing incident. The only eyewitness of the five murders was a five-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim, son of Tahir Gul, who accused his father of the murder of his maternal grandparents, two maternal uncles and an aunt.

On the evidence of minor boy, Azam Khan, another relative of slain family members, became complainant and nominated Tahir Gul as murderer in the FIR. However, the accused remained on the run and was arrested in 2016. The trial court after the nine-year-long trial disposed of the case, awarding life imprisonment to the convict for five times, besides a fine Rs1 million.