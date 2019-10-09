Demo against squatters

LAHORE:An old couple staged a protest demonstration in front of Lahore Press Club here on Tuesday against Qabza mafia (squatters).

Mahmood Ahmad, 70, an oversees Pakistani and resident of Saeed Park Shahdara Town, and his wife alleged that their relatives intended to grab their properties and the Shahdara Town police were reluctant to take action against the culprits for giving life threats to the old couple despite they had filed several applications in the police station.

SHO punished: DIG Operations Lahore closed the Green Town SHO Muhammad Javed to police lines on Tuesday. He was removed on charges of poor performance and negligence. The action was taken in the light of an inquiry carried out by the SP Sadar.