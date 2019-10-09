close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

Demo against squatters

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

LAHORE:An old couple staged a protest demonstration in front of Lahore Press Club here on Tuesday against Qabza mafia (squatters).

Mahmood Ahmad, 70, an oversees Pakistani and resident of Saeed Park Shahdara Town, and his wife alleged that their relatives intended to grab their properties and the Shahdara Town police were reluctant to take action against the culprits for giving life threats to the old couple despite they had filed several applications in the police station.

SHO punished: DIG Operations Lahore closed the Green Town SHO Muhammad Javed to police lines on Tuesday. He was removed on charges of poor performance and negligence. The action was taken in the light of an inquiry carried out by the SP Sadar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore