Six teams enter KP Ufone football tourney second phase

KARACHI: Six teams have emerged as the city champions and qualified for the second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ufone Football Tournament.

Carvaan FC defeated Registan FC 3-0 in Lakki Marwat’s Kabir Khan Park. Touqeer, Kazi Tahir and Nouman scored the goals for their team to clinch the city title. In Haripur, a tough fight was witnessed between Tarbela Shaheen FC and Golden FC at Degree College Haripur’s ground. Both teams were unsuccessful in scoring a goal during the match that had to be decided over a penalty shootout. Tarbela Shaheen FC clinched the city title beating Golden FC 3-0 in the shootout.

At Tank Bazaar ground, Aatish FC comprehensively defeated Pak Fighter FC 6-0. Shoaib scored a hat-trick. Adnan, Fareed and Umer were the other goal scorers. In Dera Ismail Khan, DFA Senior emerged as the champions when they beat DFA Junior 3-0 at Iqra College ground. Zulfiqar, Faheem and Rehan were the scorers.