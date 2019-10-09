Six teams enter KP Ufone football tourney second phase

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Six teams have emerged as the city champions and qualified for the second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ufone Football Tournament.
Carvaan FC defeated Registan FC 3-0 in Lakki Marwat’s Kabir Khan Park. Touqeer, Kazi Tahir and Nouman scored the goals for their team to clinch the city title. In Haripur, a tough fight was witnessed between Tarbela Shaheen FC and Golden FC at Degree College Haripur’s ground. Both teams were unsuccessful in scoring a goal during the match that had to be decided over a penalty shootout. Tarbela Shaheen FC clinched the city title beating Golden FC 3-0 in the shootout.
At Tank Bazaar ground, Aatish FC comprehensively defeated Pak Fighter FC 6-0. Shoaib scored a hat-trick. Adnan, Fareed and Umer were the other goal scorers. In Dera Ismail Khan, DFA Senior emerged as the champions when they beat DFA Junior 3-0 at Iqra College ground. Zulfiqar, Faheem and Rehan were the scorers.
KARACHI: Six teams have emerged as the city champions and qualified for the second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ufone Football Tournament.
Carvaan FC defeated Registan FC 3-0 in Lakki Marwat’s Kabir Khan Park. Touqeer, Kazi Tahir and Nouman scored the goals for their team to clinch the city title. In Haripur, a tough fight was witnessed between Tarbela Shaheen FC and Golden FC at Degree College Haripur’s ground. Both teams were unsuccessful in scoring a goal during the match that had to be decided over a penalty shootout. Tarbela Shaheen FC clinched the city title beating Golden FC 3-0 in the shootout.
At Tank Bazaar ground, Aatish FC comprehensively defeated Pak Fighter FC 6-0. Shoaib scored a hat-trick. Adnan, Fareed and Umer were the other goal scorers. In Dera Ismail Khan, DFA Senior emerged as the champions when they beat DFA Junior 3-0 at Iqra College ground. Zulfiqar, Faheem and Rehan were the scorers.