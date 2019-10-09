Three sent to jail in teenage student’s torture case

A judicial magistrate on Tuesday sent three guards of former MNA Shahzain Bugti to jail on judicial remand on charges of beating up a teenager over a parking issue in Defence Housing Authority.

The South district’s JM-5 sought a charge sheet from the investigation officer against the suspects, identified as Muhammad Khan, Bilal Ahmed and Gazain, within 14 days. Eighteen-year-old Najam was allegedly tortured over a parking issue on Sunday night.

His mother claimed that the incident took place when he had gone to Saba Commercial to eat dinner with friends. “My son returned home with several torture marks on his body,” she said. “My son was beaten up by the armed security guards of former MNA Shahzain Bugti over a parking issue.”

The mother also claimed that the police were also present at the time when the incident occurred; however, they did not take any action against the security guards and stood as silent spectators.

Najam, who is an A level student, while narrating the incident, said that the security guards thrashed him after he declined to move his parked vehicle from outside an eatery. “The plainclothes armed men [Bugti’s guards] also fired aerial shots to threaten me,” he added. “A crowd of people was there and saw the entire scene, but no one had the courage to help me.”

The victim was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was examined. A medical report confirmed the torture and it had been submitted to the police. The report said that one of Najam’s limbs had been fractured.

The police had registered an FIR on the complaint of the victim against the security guards at the Darakhshan police station. Following the registration of an FIR, the police arrested a driver and two security guards of Bugti and initiated further investigations.

Bugti’s spokesperson claimed that Najam parked a vehicle outside their residence and threatened them with dire consequences when he was asked to remove the vehicle from outside their residence. He added that the teenager misbehaved with the guards. He said that they would initiate legal proceedings against him.