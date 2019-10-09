close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

Nestle inaugurates $22mln plant

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2019

LAHORE: Nestle Pakistan has inaugurated the Nestle Fruita Vitals Plant at its Sheikhupura Factory with an investment of $22 million, a statement said on Tuesday.

A state-of-the-art manufacturing plant with the production capacity of 24,000 units/hour was inaugurated by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, it added. Sarwar said, “We aim to create conditions in which foreign companies are attracted towards making new investments.”

“At present, the government is making concerted efforts to revive the nation’s economy. I am really pleased to see that Nestlé, one of the world’s leading food and beverage companies, is making such good progress in Pakistan.” “I am heartened to see that Nestlé has always taken a keen interest in creating opportunities for the people. Their investment demonstrates and speaks volume about Nestlé’s trust in the future of Pakistan,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business