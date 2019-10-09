Nestle inaugurates $22mln plant

LAHORE: Nestle Pakistan has inaugurated the Nestle Fruita Vitals Plant at its Sheikhupura Factory with an investment of $22 million, a statement said on Tuesday.

A state-of-the-art manufacturing plant with the production capacity of 24,000 units/hour was inaugurated by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, it added. Sarwar said, “We aim to create conditions in which foreign companies are attracted towards making new investments.”

“At present, the government is making concerted efforts to revive the nation’s economy. I am really pleased to see that Nestlé, one of the world’s leading food and beverage companies, is making such good progress in Pakistan.” “I am heartened to see that Nestlé has always taken a keen interest in creating opportunities for the people. Their investment demonstrates and speaks volume about Nestlé’s trust in the future of Pakistan,” he added.