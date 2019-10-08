87 posts of judicial officers advertised

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission Peshawar has notified for information of all concerned that total of 87 posts of civil judges-cum-judicial magistrate/Illaqa qazi (PBS-18) have been advertised. These posts have been merged for selection. The allocation of the 87 posts shall be as 16 to merit, 11 each to zone-I, II and IV, 10 to zone-III, eight to zone-V, eight posts each for female and minority quota and four to disable quota. According to a handout, the competitive examination for these posts would commence from October 29.

The timing will be 9am to 12noon. Details of examination centres and roll numbers will be uploaded on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission’s

website www.kppsc.gov.pk. —Bureau report