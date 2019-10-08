close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
October 8, 2019

PTI leader meets NA speaker

Islamabad

October 8, 2019

Rawalpindi:PTI leader and renowned social worker, Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan called on National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Monday and congratulated him on inauguration of ‘common man’s gallery’ in National Assembly.

He applauded the step and said the PTI government has fulfilled its promise to give access to the common man to the rights of information. ‘’For the first time of parliamentary history of Pakistan, common man can witness the proceedings of the house, he mentioned. He also congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on establishing common man’s gallery.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser thanked Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan and said the visitors would be allowed to sit in the gallery to witness the proceeding of NA just presenting their original computerised national identity card.

