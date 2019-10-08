Seminaries’ reforms a step to divert public attention: Siraj

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami has termed seminaries’ reforms an intentional step to shift the people’s attention on non-issues.

Addressing a meeting of central leadership at Mansoora on Monday, Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq alleged that the government was imposing restrictions on religious seminaries.

“The government is creating seminaries’ issue at a time when its incapability has badly exposed in every sector,” warned JI ameer. He said rulers were trying to impose western agenda in the country in the name of seminaries’ reforms. He said the religious seminaries were fortress of Islam protecting the ideological boundaries of the country.

He said at a time when Islamophobia was on the rise in world, seminaries were beacon of light and promoting values of Islam. Siraj said the government failed to bring reforms in any sector. He said unemployment and inflation were touching the skies, people had no access to justice and majority of the country’s population was deprived of even basic health and education facilities. In the prevailing worst circumstances, he added, the government suddenly turned towards seminaries, which was a non-issue.

CONDOLENCES: The JI ameer visited the residence of Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Ashrafi to offer condolences on the death of his mother. Talking on the occasion, he said the government and international community were acting helplessly over the human rights violation in Indian-Held Kashmir. He said the curfew entered 63rd day in IHK, where people were starving to death and spending life like prisoners.

Meanwhile, in a statement, JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem expressed concern over the government decision to freeze the bank accounts of religious seminaries. He said the move was an act of hostility against the religious forces.

He said seminaries were providing free education, food and shelter to over 3.5 million. The sudden decision of the government, he added, made it hard for the seminaries management even to arrange two times meals for the students. He asked the government to immediately take back its decision or get ready to face the protests.