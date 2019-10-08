Focus on development, says Buzdar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned to focus on modern urban planning and development. He presided over a meeting at CM office here Monday. During the meeting, proposals regarding performance of Housing & Urban Development Department as well as providing better and improved facilities to the citizens were reviewed.
