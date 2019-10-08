close
Tue Oct 08, 2019
October 8, 2019

Focus on development, says Buzdar

Top Story

 
October 8, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned to focus on modern urban planning and development. He presided over a meeting at CM office here Monday. During the meeting, proposals regarding performance of Housing & Urban Development Department as well as providing better and improved facilities to the citizens were reviewed.

