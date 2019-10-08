Yu-Shun upsets Nauman as World Jr Tennis begins

LAHORE: Unseeded Lai Yu-Shun (Chinese Taipei) started the ITA-SNGPL ITF Pakistan World Junior Ranking Tennis Championships with an upset win on the opening day Monday.

Lai Yu-Shun eliminated 5th Seed M Nauman Aftab (Pak) in straight sets 6-3, 6-0 to make it to the second round. Kim Dong Hwan (Korea) brushed off 7th seed Saqib Hayat (Pakistan) in one-sided affair 6-1, 6-4. All the remaining seeded players moved to next round by beating their respective opponents in the first round.

Fayzullaev Ibrokhim of (UZB) and Osama Khan (Pak) was seen in an exciting duel which was won by Uzbekistan player in a thrilling two sets match. In the first set the score went up to 6-6 all as both the players held on to their respective serve. Even in the tie break a close contest was on display. The score went up to 9-9 all at this stage. Fayzullaev made the passing winner and build up the lead 10-9 in the tie break and won it at 11-9 by hitting a ace. In the second set both the players showed excellent tennis and score went up to 4-4 all. Fayzullaev broke the 9th game at 40-15 and won the second set by holding his own serve at score 6-4. The match lasted one hour 40 minutes. Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, Chairman SNGPL, Patron Pakistan Tennis Federation and Honorary Liftetime Sr Vice President Asian Tennis Federation, will be the chief guest at the opening encounter on Tuesday.

Results: Boys singles (first round): Fayzullaev Ibrokhim (UZB) bt Osama Khan (Pak) 7-6, 6-4; Yahha Luni (Pak) bt Taibzada Bilal (AFG) 6-0, 6-0; Kim Dong Hwan (KOR) bt Saqib Hayat (Pak) 6-1, 6-4; Kim Min-Joon (KOR) bt M Talha Khan (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; Ratnayake Kavisha (SRI) bt Zalan Khan (Pak) 6-2, 6-3; Hamid Israr Gul (Pak) bt Tootoonchi Moghadam (IRI) 6-2, 7-6(2); Lai Yu-Shun (TPE) bt M.Nauman Aaftab (Pak) 6-3, 6-0; Shoaib Khan (Pak) bt Subhan Bin Salik (Pak) 6-1, 6-3; Shamsutdinov Oybekimirzo (UZB) bt Jawad Hyyat (Pak) 6-0, 6-2; Lu Chen-Yu (TPE) bt Semi Zeb Khan (Pak) 6-3, 6-0; Knese Luca Emanuel (GER) bt M.Huzaifa Khan (Pak) 6-3, 6-3; Kamil Ahmed (Pak) bt Tan Curtis Hong Tseng (HKG) 6-2, 6-1; Gunuk Kang (KOR) bt M Hadin (Pak) 6-2, 6-0; Aryan Giri (NEP) bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi (Pak) 6-0, 6-0.

Girls (first round): Asima Sazanova (KAZ) bt Zoha Asim (Pak) 6-0, 6-2; Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) bt Imsha Jawad (Pak) 6-1, 6-1.