Mon Oct 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

BD likely to tour Pakistan for Tests

Sports

LAHORE: Following Sri Lanka, Bangladesh is set to travel to Pakistan in the upcoming season for a couple of Test matches and for limited-overs format, according to reports reaching here from Bangladesh newspaper.

However, now, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in dilemma regarding the future of the series. They asked a couple of week’ time to decide on the tour.Speaking of the same, the Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman Akram Khan was quoted that they will send the officials to Pakistan to assess security position before taking the final decision of sending Bangladesh to your Pakistan for a bilateral series. The Bangladesh men team is scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is in February 2020, while the females are slated to contest two ODIs and three T20Is later in October. BCB recently said it would send a security inspection delegation to Pakistan to assess the scenario.

