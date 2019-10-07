close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

Games torch relay begins its journey

Sports

ISLAMABAD: The 33rd National Games Torch Relay has begun its journey from Karachi with Bungal Mahar, advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Sports, handing over the torch to Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan (President of Pakistan Olympic Association) who lit the Torch.

All the members of Torch Relay committee including POA secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood offered fateha at Mazar-e-Quaid and prayed for the success of the Games. That followed the national anthem and the start of journey to different parts of the country.

The POA president then gave the torch to former Olympian Islahuddin, who handed it over to international athlete Moid Baloch.

