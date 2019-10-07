KP minister wants working of agriculture extension wing streamlined

MINGORA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock Mohibullah Khan has directed the officials to streamline the extension wing of Agriculture Department in Swat. He said this was vital to enhance agriculture output as Swat was famous for its delicious fruit and vegetables. "Protecting the crops and orchards from diseases, increasing per acre yield and providing latest information, training and guidance to the farmers is need of the hour," he added. This he said while giving necessary instructions to District Director Extension Muhammad Uzair Khan during his visit and inspection of the orchards at different locations. The minister was accompanied by field officers of the agriculture department. The provincial minister appreciated the overall performance of agriculture extension and research sector. He expressed the confidence that all the officers and employees of the department would work jointly to develop the agriculture sector.