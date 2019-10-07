Minor boy’s body found hanging from ceiling fan at home

The body of a minor boy was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his house in the Awami Colony area, the police said on Sunday.

Officials said the body was found from a house located near Power House, adding that responding to the information received, the police and rescue workers reached the site and took the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination. The boy was later identified as 12-year-old Noman Munir.

According to SHO Humayun Khan, the family of the boy told the police in their initial statement that the boy had committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.

However, said Khan, the police suspect that the boy was murdered. The officer said the police were waiting for the chemical examination report so they could ascertain the actual nature of and the motive behind the incident.

Man killed in accident

A 28-year-old man identified as Hammad Naveed died in a road traffic accident near the Sharjah Hotel located on Hub River Road, which falls within the limits of the Baldia Town police station.

Police said his body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for carrying out the medico-legal formalities. They said the man was crossing the road when he fell victim to a hit-and-run, adding that the culprit fled before they or their vehicle could be identified.

Teenager drowns to death

A 17-year-old boy drowned to death while bathing in the river near the Hubco Power Plant. He was identified as Abdullah Mehmood. His body was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi and later handed over to his family.

Police said that the victim was a resident of the Garden neighbourhood in Karachi and that he was in the area along with his friends on a picnic.

Madrasa students injured

Nine seminary students were wounded when a roof of a seminary collapsed on top of them in the Yousuf Goth area that falls within the limits of the Baldia Town police station.

Officials said the incident took place during the rain in the wee hours, adding that the injured people were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.

The injured students were identified as Ilyas, 8, Muhammad, 10, Saher, 11, Kashif, 12, Abu Bakar, 13, Jahanzaib, 14, Zohair, 16, Nisar, 18, and Aman Jan, 20. Police said the students hailed from Balochistan and were staying at the madrasa.