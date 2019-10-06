Dengue awareness walk held

Rawalpindi : Khadija Umar Degree College for Women, Tench Bhatta launched an awareness campaign against dengue fever, says a press release.

In this regard, a seminar was held on Saturday at the college. Principal Professor Nighat Ara was warmly welcomed by the students. The focal person of the seminar Rabia Khatoon presented a bouquet to the president. In speeches, the students highlighted the symptoms and possible preventive measures of dengue fever that should be taken to stop the disease.

The president also addressed the participants and discussed the prevailing issue. At the end of the seminar, an awareness walk was also conducted in which the principal, teachers and students participated.