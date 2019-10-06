Book on Pak-China friendship launched

Islamabad : ‘Sophy Forum’ of Faculty of English Languages, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in collaboration with department of International Relations NUML organised a book launching ceremony of ‘Chinami’ by Brigadier (r) Abdur Rehman Tarar. Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik presented a detail review of the book while Rector NUML Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim. Faculty members and students also attended the ceremony.

Rector NUML Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar in his remarks said that this book has passionately and meticulous covered different stories of ‘Friendship between China and Pakistan’ as well as its enemies which looks not so happy towards the developments of China through its new initiative called “Belt and Road (BRI)” which was launched by the President Xi Jinping.

Rector NUML gave a glimpse what the China new initiative of “Belt and Road (BRI)” and CPEC is all about because it will lead all of us to better understand the “world politics” and the “Great Game” which the book is all about.