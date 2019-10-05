PCB decorates Gaddafi Stadium gallery with rare pictures

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), after recently installing honour boards at both its major stadia, has now adorned the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore with a collection of memorable pictures from Pakistan’s cricket history, reported Geo News on Saturday.

The gallery, which can be found in the far-end corridor, captures some of the best moments from both the men and women’s cricket teams.Some of the pictures are in greyscale, which show how deep the PCB dug in order to refresh our memories. The centre of attraction remains the picture of Pakistan’s first-ever series triumph on Indian soil in 1987 under the captaincy of the legendary Imran Khan, now the prime minister as well as the PCB’s patron-in-chief.

Another notable frame is that of the Pakistan team’s famous push-up and salute celebration in England. The gallery also features several photos from the women’s team, which the PCB has made an effort to promote in recent years. The latest round of decoration was preceded by the installation of honours boards at both the Gaddafi and National stadiums.