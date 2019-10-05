Team constituted to hunt down killers of sub inspector

Rawalpindi :Rawalpindi Police have constituted a team to conduct inquiry into the killing of Sub Inspector (SI) Mohammad Arshad of Sadar Bairuni Police Station. SI Mohammad Arshad, attached with homicide section of the police station, was gunned down in front of main gate of Qasim Base by two bike riding gunmen when he was heading towards his house with his family members on Thursday.

The team comprises 2 superintendents of police (SPs), 5 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and 11 inspectors who started their job soon after the incident, the police spokesman said.

The police team engaged in the investigation of the case is trying to discern motive behind the killing following the question whether it was the act of terrorism or enmity.

SP (Potohar) Syed Ali when contacted said that it was premature to reach a final conclusion about his murder, but SI Arshad was upright and professional investigator and specialised in the investigation of murder cases. The criminals involved in the murder cases, could be behind the killing, he said adding that team was investigating on every aspect of the incident. The SP, quoting his young son, told this scribe that the deceased cop had faced an attack earlier when a gang pelted him with stones when he left the police station after investigating a case.

“The gunmen targeted him only while his young son, uncle and cousin were also with him in the car. He sustained six bullets on different parts of his body – one on lower side of his right shoulder, two on right arm, one right side of his ribs, one crossed his chest which proved fatal,” the SP maintained.

The Sadar Bairuni Police has lodged first information report (FIR) against unknown attackers on the complaint of Shahzeb Arshad, son of SI Mohammad Arshad, under sections 302/34.

The body of the police officer was handed over to his heirs after post-mortem which was taken to his ancestral town in Jehlum. His ‘Namaz-e-Janaza’ was offered in Police Lines. The martyr was later buried in Jehlum with official honour.