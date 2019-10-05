Siraj for fair distribution of resources

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Senator Sirajul Haq has said the sense of deprivation is increasing among the people of the underdeveloped areas and small provinces due to unjust distribution of resources.

In a statement issued here Friday, he said poverty, unemployment and unavailability of health and education facilities in parts of the country were the main reasons behind the growing anger and frustration of people against federation and ruling class. He said that a just distribution of resources and transfer of power at grassroot level was needed to keep the federation intact.

The rulers, he added, were required to change their attitude and address the concern of the deprived of the society. Citing example of the former USSR he said ruling elite must keep in mind that the Soviet empire broke into pieces due to these factors.

He demanded the government utilise full resources for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan, KP and Balochistan besides all underdeveloped areas of Punjab and Sindh. He demanded the government devise a concrete strategy for development of the areas where people were deprived of basic facilities.

Senator Siraj will preside over the JI central executive committee meeting at Mansoora today (Saturday). JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif said in the statement the meeting will discuss the current political and Kashmir situation.

Kashmir cause: JI leaders have appealed to the nation to demonstrate unity for Kashmir cause. People of Pakistan show the world that they are standing firm and united with Kashmiri brethren in their quest for liberation from Indian yoke, said JI Naib Amir Liaqat Baloch while addressing a workers convention here Friday. He said the Lahorites were ready to make October 6 (Sunday) rally historic with their participation. He said the JI was going to organise Sunday’s event at The Mall to express solidarity with the people of Held Kashmir. Another Jamaat leader Hafiz Idrees said the Indian forces were involved in worst human rights violations in the IHK. He said schools and markets were closed for more than two months and millions of Kashmiris were spending life like prisoners. He said Ummah was passing through worst time of its history as violence and oppression continued against Muslims of Kashmir, Palestine and Myanmar.