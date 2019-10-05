PFA to start sampling of drinks

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will start a sampling campaign for drinks companies from November 11 to ensure quality of the food throughout Punjab.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said that samples would be collected in the presence of the companies’ representatives by following the blind-sampling method and would be sent to more than one laboratory. He also said all the companies could contact PFA by November 1. In the light of laboratory reports, indiscriminate action would be taken against the companies which failed the laboratory test.