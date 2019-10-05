Urdu Science Board progress reviewed

LAHORE:Federal Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division Dr Nadeem Shafiq Malik visited Urdu Science Board (USB) here Friday and chaired a meeting to review the progress of the Board.

Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar, Director General USB, gave a briefing about the board’s publication projects and the issues faced by Urdu Science Board and its employees. He also said the Board had published about 80 books on various subjects of basic and applied sciences as well as social sciences during the last three years and 20 books were ready for publishing. Dr Nadeem expressed his satisfaction on progress of Urdu Science Board. He directed USB administration to introduce correct and viable scientific terminology to facilitate the general readers and neo-literate for apprehending of science in Urdu in addition to improve the quality of USB books. He added the government was taking steps to promote book reading habit in the society and the organisations under the National History and Literary Heritage Division would be patronised for publishing quality books and promoting book reading habit.

World Animal Day: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) observed World Animal Day here on Friday. A walk and a seminar were held to mark the day to create awareness among people about the protection and conservation of animal lives, humane handling of animals in feeding, treatment and avoid misuse (fights of animals) for entertainment purposes. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha led the walk while Pro-Vice-Chancellor Masood Rabbani, UVAS senior tutor Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and a number of students and faculty members participated in the walk which started from VC office and took the round of the campus and culminated in front of main lawn.

Meanwhile, the university organised a farewell party in the honour of Prof Dr Mian Abdul Sattar from Department of Theriogenology and Prof Dr Muhammad Arif Khan from Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery on their retirement. Deans, Directors, Chairpersons and officers were present on the occasion.

teachers issues: The Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) demanded the provincial government address the issues faced by the schoolteachers in the province. The PTI made the demand in a press release issued in connection with World Teachers Day being celebrated under the theme “Young Teachers: the Future of the Profession” on Saturday (today).

PTU General Secretary Rana Liaqat while appreciating the Punjab government for initiatives like e-transfer facility for schoolteachers observed that teachers had to face humiliation to get leaves and the real sufferers were the female teachers. He also came hard on the government for frequent experimentation in the education sector and rising inflation.