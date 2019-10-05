Inspection of smoky industrial units ordered

LAHORE: Environment Protection Department (EPD), Punjab has directed all its field formations to start inspections of all smoky industrial units, including brick-kilns, steel re-rolling mills and etc and seal those who have failed to adopt the Punjab government’s anti-smog measures.

The department issued these directions as preemptive measures to successfully encounter the upcoming smog season, which starts after mid October and continues until December every year.

Director EPD Naseemur Rehman said main factors behind smog included smoke emitted by brick-kilns, industrial units and stubble burning across the provincial metropolis. He said there are more than 10,000 brick kilns in Punjab and only 300 to 500 have converted themselves to zigzag technology. He said the government had given them a grace period of one year to convert to this technology and all those who have not done this will be sealed.

Talking about zigzag technology, he said that with this new technology, brick-kilns would be 40 percent more fuel efficient and their emissions would be reduced by 60pc. He revealed that the first brick-kiln on this model was constructed in Raiwind last year.

Similarly the industrial units in Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad were directed to convert to dry scrubber technology and the field formations were asked to inspect all the industrial units in these three cities. He said those who didn’t comply would be closed down until the smog season ends. To stop stubble burning in the provincial capital, the government has already imposed Section 144 through Agriculture department and respective district government and EPD’s field formations were also directed to register cases against violators, he maintained.

He said that smog would cause severe health problems besides causing road accidents due to poor visibility. Highly populated cities and agricultural areas of Punjab usually witnessed smog during winter when air pollution from vehicular emission, solid waste burning and stubble burning reacted with calm air to form smog.

Meanwhile, EPD provincial secretary held a meeting with traffic police authorities and transport department to control traffic congestion and vehicular pollution during the smog season. In the meeting, EPD secretary requested the local government department to improve solid waste management practices and impose a complete ban on burning of solid waste across the province.

Naseem said the EPD was requesting the people to minimise use of vehicles during the smog season. He concluded that these measures would help in combating the smog situation.