Sat Oct 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

Bus shuttle service for T20

Lahore

LAHORE:Punjab Transport Department will arrange shuttle service for facilitating the spectators during the T-20 cricket matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in City. This free-of-cost shuttle service being arranged by transport department for providing pick and drop service will be available at different points.

