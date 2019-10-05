Bus shuttle service for T20

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab Transport Department will arrange shuttle service for facilitating the spectators during the T-20 cricket matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in City. This free-of-cost shuttle service being arranged by transport department for providing pick and drop service will be available at different points.
LAHORE:Punjab Transport Department will arrange shuttle service for facilitating the spectators during the T-20 cricket matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in City. This free-of-cost shuttle service being arranged by transport department for providing pick and drop service will be available at different points.