Fri Oct 04, 2019
Gunmen abduct 6 girls, 2 staff from Nigeria school: police

AFP
October 4, 2019

KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen abducted six female students and two staff members early Thursday from a secondary school in Kaduna state in northern Nigeria, police said. The school is located far from the area of operation of jihadist group Boko Haram, which grabbed headlines around the world in 2014 with the abduction of over 276 schoolgirls from the remote northeastern town of Chibok in Borno state.

