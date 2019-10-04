PPP will not accept division of Sindh: Nisar Khoro

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Thursday accused that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf, MQM and GDA are conspiring to dismember Pakistan by talking against Sindh however PPP will not allow anyone to usurp provincial autonomy and rolling back the 18th amendment.

“The PPP wanted for the implementation of 18th amendment but the PTI, MQM and GDA were attacking the provincial autonomy and Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing a role of facilitator in it,” PPP Sindh President Nisar Khoro said in a press conference here on Thursday along with PPP Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki.

Nisar Khoro said the other provinces will also be divided if talk of division of Sindh is continued. He said that 18th amendment was unanimously passed by the National Assembly and after that it had become part of the Constitution and if anyone wants to revisit the 18th amendment, then two-third majority will be required in the Parliament. “There is no constitutional value of the bill presented in the National Assembly by Kishwer Zehra of MQM,” he said.