Islamic Ideology

Council decision welcomed

By Our correspondent

Rawalpindi : The chairman of Campaign for Eye Donation, Dr. Mazhar Qayum has welcomed the decision of Islamic Ideology Council (IIC) declaring the corneal grafting for restoring sight of blind people as legal.

The IIC in its decision has suggested that if there is no treatment for curing eye disease like blindness then the eyesight could be restored through corneal grafting. Similarly, the donation of eyes without the will of heirs has also been declared legal by IIC in its decision.

Dr. Mazhar Qayum observed that with the IIC decision it is hoped that the process of donation of eyes by people for restoring sight of blind persons would promote on fast note. It is big news for blind persons besides boosting confidence among people for donating their eyes.

The decision would also lead in further increasing opportunities of serving people on humanitarian grounds. At present over 300,000 people are blind in Pakistan.