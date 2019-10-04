Asif Hashmi released on bail

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Evacuee Trust Property Board former Chairman Syed Asif Hashmi was released on Thursday after bail was granted to him in the cases against him. Asif Hashmi was accorded a warm welcome and a large number of Pakistan People’s Party workers gathered at Punjab Institute of Cardiology where he remained under treatment during captivity. He also addressed the gathering.
