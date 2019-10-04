close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

Asif Hashmi released on bail

Lahore

LAHORE:Evacuee Trust Property Board former Chairman Syed Asif Hashmi was released on Thursday after bail was granted to him in the cases against him. Asif Hashmi was accorded a warm welcome and a large number of Pakistan People’s Party workers gathered at Punjab Institute of Cardiology where he remained under treatment during captivity. He also addressed the gathering.

