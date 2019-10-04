Modi must be triedin ICJ, says Siraj

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said Indian forces are engaged in every kind of war crimes in Indian-Held Kashmir while the international community is acting as mere silent spectator over the worst human rights abuses there.

Indian premier Modi must be tried in International Court of Justice (ICJ) for war crimes and human rights abuses, the JI ameer said while addressing “Save Kashmir March” in Gilgit on Thursday.

Sirajul Haq said Indian forces were engaged in worst human rights violations in Kashmir on the order of Indian PM. He said the Modi government was pushing the region into war as there was no end to New Delhi’s crimes against humanity.

He said millions of Kashmiris were spending life like prisoners as they were deprived of basic needs like food, medicines, etc. He said people were running out of food, medicines and other basic commodities people.

He appealed to the world community to force India to stop violence in Kashmir. He said India must keep it in mind that the people of Kashmir would never surrender before oppression and they would continue fight to get libration from the occupied forces.

He said it was responsibility of the OIC to raise voice for the besieged people and support them in getting their right to self-determination. Siraj also demanded the Pakistani government take brave steps in support of Kashmir cause.

Baloch: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaquat Baloch has criticised the government. Talking to the representatives of traders of Lahore on Thursday, he alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan was even not listening to members of his own cabinet and pushed aside all democratic norms to pursue his own agenda through sheer force of his office. He said the government was incapable of managing the economic, agriculture and other vital sectors and maintaining law and order, and badly lacked competency to run the country’s affairs. He said the government had become a headache even for its own allies and voters. Baloch regretted the rulers failed to make any breakthrough in economic affairs and also lost the chance to win the world support on Kashmir which was failure of country’s diplomacy. He said the JI was going to organise a historic “Save Kashmir March” on October 6 in Lahore.

Meanwhile, in a statement, JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif said preparations had been finalised to make thousands of Lahorites participate in “Save Kashmir March” on October 6 (Sunday) at The Mall. He said JI had undertaken elaborate arrangements for the historic rally which will convey a clear message to India that people of Pakistan would not leave alone their Kashmiri brethren in this difficult time.