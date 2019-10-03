‘ADB to fund Rs40 bn for waste water treatment plant’

MULTAN: Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu Wednesday said the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide Rs 40 billion for the establishment of a waste water treatment plant.

Talking to reporters after an ADB delegation met him and visited Multan to review the situation of sewerage system in the city, the commissioner said the ADB financial assistance is the part of Punjab government policy of Multan development.

The ADB delegation was briefed on different development projects of Multan, particularly on the restoration plan of sewerage system. The commissioner said the basic problem of the city is the poor sewerage system. He said with the ADB funding wastewater issue of the city would be resolved.

He said the ADB is devising a plan for the improvement in performance of Multan Municipal Corporation and development authorities. Briefing the ADB team, Wasa Managing Director Rao Qasim said Multan was producing 297 gallons wastewater daily and only 59 gallons wastewater was being released into River Chenab after treatment.

The ADB delegation visited disposal station of Wasa, the proposed site for wastewater treatment plant and landfill sites of Multan Waste Management Company.