Traffic plan for T20 matches

LAHORE:The City Traffic Police (CTP) has made a comprehensive traffic plan for smooth traffic flow during T20 matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka starting at the Gaddafi Stadium from Saturday.

As per the plan, CTO Gujranwala, SP Traffic Sadar Division, SP Traffic City Division, 15 DSPs, 85 inspectors, 141 patrolling officers and more than 1600 traffic wardens headed by CTO Liaqat Ali Malik would perform duties to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Apart from this, five breakdowns and 20 fork lifters have also been deputed to clear the traffic. Apart from this, 8 points have been designated for parking. CTP would welcome cricket spectators and children in traditional way by distributing flowers and candies among them.

The traffic would be opened on both sides of The Mall, Jail Road and Canal Road and MM Alam Road. The CTP Radio FM 88.6 and RASTA App would keep citizens informed about the traffic situation, for further information citizens can contact at CTP 24/7 helpline 15 to get information about alternative traffic routes.

CTO Liaqat Ali Malik said on the occasion that spectators coming from Mughalpura, Mall Road, Jail Road are advised to park their vehicles in FC College through Canal Road while spectators coming from Mozang, Ichra and Wahdat Road would be allowed to park their vehicles at FC College parking through Shah Jamal. He added that spectators coming from Motorway Thokar Niaz Baig, Wapda Town, Garden Town, Johar Town and Township are advised to park their vehicles in Punjab University Hostels ground through Faisal Town Barkat Market. Citizen coming from Kahna, Kot Lakhpat and Ferozpur Road would park their vehicles in Liberty Market through Qainchi, Walton Road, Cavalry, Jinnah Flyover, Firdous Market and Hussain Chowk while citizens coming from Cantt and Gulberg are advised to park their vehicles in LDA Parking Plaza right behind Hotel Sun Fort. CTO Lahore said that citizens coming from Walton, Defence are advised to park their vehicles in Liberty Market through Calvary, Firdous Market and Hussain Chowk. Cricket spectators coming from Zahoor Elahi Road, Main Market and Halli Road are advised to park their vehicles in FC College from Zahoor Elahi Road.

The CTO also said that entry of motorcycle rickshaws, auto rickshaws, LNG/LPG and CNG vehicles is restricted in parking areas. All the vehicle occupants must have, National Identity Card and Match tickets. CTO said that citizens should avoid unnecessarily travel towards Gaddafi Stadium and should use Metro Bus Service to avoid incontinence. CTO said that citizens can receive information regarding entry into parking or stadium from traffic wardens. From the general parking stand, the citizens will be taken to the stadium through a shuttle service, he further added.

The CTO said that citizens having tickets of Saeed Anwar enclosure, Sarfraz Nawaz enclosure, Saeed Ahmad enclosure, Javid Miandad enclosure, Javed Miandad enclosure and Imran Khan enclosure, would enter Gaddafi Stadium through Liberty Market while citizens having tickets of Ramiz Raja enclosure, Abdul Qadir enclosure, Majid Khan enclosure, AH Kardar enclosure and Fazal Mehmood enclosure would enter Gaddafi Stadium via Punjab University Hostel ground parking through Ferozpur Road gate.