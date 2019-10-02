Youth portal launched

LAHORE:Department of Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology & Tourism (YASA&T), Punjab, organised an event in collaboration with an NGO to commemorate International Youth Day (IYD), 2019. It was dedicated to the theme of ‘Civic Education & Volunteerism.’

More than 500 youths attended the IYD celebrations held in the University of Home Economics, where the provincial minister for youth affairs Taimoor Khan Bhatti was the chief guest.

The minister said that youth is core focus of the government in light of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. We are investing more on young human resources rather than buildings and infrastructure.

Secretary YASA&T, Nadeem Mahbub, in his welcome address, said the government was making a special cell within the YASA&T to make it a focal point for all youth work in Punjab.

YASA&T in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) also announced the launching of the ‘Punjab Youth Portal’ which will help in civic engagement. Mr Sajid Latif, Director General (E-Governance) said that this portal will serve as a resource for youth in the fields of Education, Entrepreneurship, Skills, Sports, Culture and Volunteerism.

A theatre performance was later enjoyed by the audience. This was followed by the launching of the ‘Punjab Youth Portal’.