Foreign investors enjoy incentives in Punjab: CM

LAHORE:Ambassador of Qatar Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The ambassador expressed interest in investment in agriculture, livestock and housing sectors of Punjab, according to official sources. Usman Buzdar said that Punjab was an ideal province for investment and special incentives were being given to the foreign investors.

The Qatari investors could benefit from various facilities in special economic zones, being set up in Punjab province, he added. He said that Punjab was an agricultural province where strong prospects of investments were available.

Our doors are always open to the Qatari investors and facilities were being provided under one roof, added the chief minister. The Qatari ambassador said that cooperation would continue between his country and the Punjab province for social sector development.

US envoy: US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed various matters of mutual interest. The chief minister apprised the US Consul General of ongoing public welfare programmes. He said that the government was striving with an agenda to bring ease in the life of common man.

He said the Punjab government was giving special attention to development of backward areas and work was under way on several public welfare projects in Southern Punjab.

Meanwhile, steps were being taken to promote tourism, he added. The chief minister said that Baba Guru Nanak University was being established in Nankana Sahib District and steps were being taken to open historic Kartarpur Corridor. He said that religious monitories were completely safe and independent in Pakistan and the government regularly renovates religious sites of the minorities.

The US consul general said that collaboration would be enhanced with the Punjab government for social sector development.

Kamal: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan returned to his province after a two-day Lahore visit on Tuesday. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar saw him off at the airport.

He said that he was happy to host his Baloch counterpart in Lahore and the visit would help to promote inter-provincial harmony and new chapters of love and cooperation would be written between the two provinces. He also presented an album of pictures of Lahore visit to Jam Kamal. Jamal Kamal said that he was going back with fond memories and the love extended to him in Lahore would never be forgotten.