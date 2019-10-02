close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

Tevta secures scholarships for 200 deserving students

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2019

LAHORE: Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) secured 200 scholarships for its three-year Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) and two-year G-II Certificate Course students with the assistance of “The 66 Scholarships Foundation” for the year 2019-20.

According to Tevta spokesperson, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique and Foundation Chief Executive Officer Naveed Afraz here Tuesday at the Tevta Secretariat. Under the programme, scholarships awarded to 200 deserving and needy students would amount to Rs2 million in monetary terms, while the duration of the MoU for award of scholarships is five years.

The meeting ended with a word of thanks by Tevta chairperson and presentation of souvenirs to the guests.

