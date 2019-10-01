Oman hockey team arrives to play four Test matches

LAHORE: A 33-member Oman hockey contingent arrived here on Monday to play a four test match series against national development and rising squads.

The visiting team was received at the airport by the President, Punjab Hockey Association Lt-Col (retd) Asif Khokhar and other officials of the PHA and Pakistan Hockey Federation.

The Oman team is on a preparatory cum training tour of Pakistan to give final touches to their preparations for the Asia Confederation hockey cup being played in Dhaka, Bangladesh from October 14 which is the qualifying round of the Asian hockey cup. The touring side will start their tour with the first match here tomorrow, Tuesday at the outer ground of the national hockey stadium. The second test will be played on the same venue on October 2, followed by October 3 rest. The touring will play the third game on October 4 at Johar town hockey stadium followed by October 5 match at Sheikhupura under lights. Asif told APP that all the arrangements have been finalized to hold the match in a smooth manner.

The Oman team squad comprises 24 players and 9 officials. The players are, Idrees Issa Khuda Bakhsh, Ibrahim Naseer Ali, Akram Ashoor Ranadhan, Amir Ahmed Mohamed, Fahad Hassan Juma, Adnan Khalil Abdullah, Taha Hussain Juma, Ahmed Yousuf, Abdullah, Hamed Abdullah Ghashim, Asama Khamis Mohammed, Saleh Rasem Salih, M Salim Hamad, Ali Ahmed, Abdullah Awadh , Rashad Salim , Usama Khamid ,Saleh Aziz , Khalid Adil, Yaqoob Yousuf, Aliyas Sulaiman, Maadh Mohammed, M Suleman, Sultan Ali and Hussein Hatem.